(WBAL NEWS) A 12-year-old boy got suspended from a school in Massachusetts for hugging a teacher.

The child attends Forest Grove Middle School in Worcester. The seventh grader said he was playing with friends in gym class last month when the teacher told him to sit out.

The child said he went up to and hugged his teacher, asking her to let him play again.

Later that day, he was called to the office and suspended for 10 days.

