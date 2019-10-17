The “greatest insult” that happened during a contentious meeting between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats was not the names he called Pelosi and others, but that there is a “lack of policy on how to contain ISIS” after Turkey’s incursion into Syria, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday.

“There’s a real danger to the American people, and a serious action has occurred, one of the most serious in a very long time,” the New York Democrat, who was in the meeting, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “And when you go in there and the president has no policy; we asked him repeatedly, what is the policy here.”

Schumer said he reminded the president that as a fellow New Yorker, “we better than anybody know the damage that terrorists can do. A small group, from 7,000 miles away, did such damage to our city. I know people who were lost. I’m sure he does too.”

Schumer said that after Democrats pushed Trump on what will be done, after his decision to pull troops out of northern Syria, to guard the camps in Syria holding ISIS prisoners, they were told that Turkey and Syria will be in charge of guarding the prisons.

Schumer also commented on Trump’s slam on his former defense secretary, retired Gen. James Mattis, who he called the “world’s most overrated general” based on comments Mattis had made in a television interview last weekend.

“He bragged that he was much better at this than Mattis, and Mattis is one of the most respected people here in Washington, again, by all parties,” said Schumer.

Meanwhile, Schumer said he spoke with a group of his Republican colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night, and they are “really appalled” but Trump’s actions. He added that he hopes the Senate passes a resolution to condemn Trump’s actions in Syria, as the House did, and that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself votes for the resolution.