Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Thursday that a contentious White House meeting about Syria, resulting in top Democrats walking out after President Donald Trump had words with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “belligerent from the get-go.”

“The meeting started off with the President walking in and slamming down his files on the table, suggesting that this was a meeting he agreed to, but that we had asked for,” the New Jersey Democrat, who was at the Wednesday meeting, told CNN’s “New Day.” “No one had asked for the meeting. I got an invitation from the White House. It wasn’t at my solicitation or the speaker’s or the Democratic leader of the Senate.”

Menendez said Pelosi stayed restrained until Trump “continued to belittle her” and other Democrats.

“What I saw yesterday, I have not seen in 27 years in serving under four different presidents,” Menendez said, but he added he is not questioning Trump’s mental abilities for the presidency. “I am simply saying that someone who is the commander in chief needs to bring our country together in common cause,” Menendez said. He added that a person who “acts the way (Trump) acts is not something that I want to see in the President of the United States.”