Senators voted 53-36, falling short of the two-thirds needed to successfully override Trump’s veto.

Ten Republican senators voted to override Trump’s veto: Sens. Roy BluntRoy Dean BluntGOP warns Graham letter to Pelosi on impeachment could ‘backfire’ Senate eyes attempt to jump-start government funding bills The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump grapples with Turkey controversy MORE (Mo.), Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsGOP warns Graham letter to Pelosi on impeachment could ‘backfire’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Dem debate contenders take aim at Warren Schumer seeks focus on health care amid impeachment fever MORE (Maine), Mike LeeMichael (Mike) Shumway LeeHillicon Valley: FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger | Dems wrangle over breaking up Big Tech at debate | Critics pounce as Facebook’s Libra stumbles | Zuckerberg to be interviewed by Fox News | Twitter details rules for political figures’ tweets Republican lawmaker proposes transferring drone authority to local governments A decade of policymaking failures is to blame for new Syria crisis MORE (Utah), Lisa MurkowskiLisa Ann MurkowskiOvernight Energy: Trump administration issues plan to reverse limits on logging in Tongass National Forest| Democrats inch closer to issuing subpoenas for Interior, EPA records| Trump’s plan to boost ethanol miffs corn groups and the fossil fuel industry Trump administration issues plan to reverse limits on logging in Tongass National Forest Democrats can lose Trump impeachment battle and still win electoral war MORE (Alaska), Rand PaulRandal (Rand) Howard PaulCheney unveils Turkey sanctions legislation CNN catches heat for asking candidates about Ellen, Bush friendship at debate Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump isolated amid Syria furor | Pompeo, Pence to visit Turkey in push for ceasefire | Turkish troops advance in Syria | Graham throws support behind Trump’s sanctions MORE (Ky.), Rob PortmanRobert (Rob) Jones PortmanTrump’s GOP impeachment firewall holds strong 10 top Republicans who continue to deny the undeniable GOP braces for impeachment brawl MORE (Ohio), Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyWar of words at the White House GOP warns Graham letter to Pelosi on impeachment could ‘backfire’ Club for Growth to run ads in Utah attacking Romney as ‘Democrat secret asset’ MORE (Utah), Marco RubioMarco Antonio RubioChina’s TikTok turns to former lawmakers to help with content moderation policies Hillicon Valley: Warren turns up heat in battle with Facebook | Instagram unveils new data privacy feature | Advocacy group seeks funding to write about Big Tech TikTok adds former lawmakers to help develop content moderation policies MORE (Fla.), Pat ToomeyPatrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyNSA improperly collected US phone records in October, new documents show Overnight Defense: Pick for South Korean envoy splits with Trump on nuclear threat | McCain blasts move to suspend Korean military exercises | White House defends Trump salute of North Korean general WH backpedals on Trump’s ‘due process’ remark on guns MORE (Pa.) and Roger WickerRoger Frederick WickerLawmakers toast Greta Van Susteren’s new show Hillicon Valley: Trump official declines to testify on trade protections for tech | Senators call for better info-sharing on supply chain threats | Apple pulls app after Chinese pressure Key Democrat presses FTC over Facebook settlement’s ‘dangerous precedent’ MORE (Miss.).
The vote came less than a day after Trump vetoed the resolution, which initially passed by the House and Senate last month.

Trump, in his veto message to the Senate, said the national emergency has allowed the administration to “counter large-scale unlawful migration” and facilitated the construction of his long-promised border wall.

“In short, the situation on our southern border remains a national emergency, and our Armed Forces are still needed to help confront it,” he added.

Trump declared a national emergency earlier this year after Congress gave him less than $1.4 billion for barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border. As part of the declaration, Trump shifted $3.6 billion away from military construction projects to go toward the wall. 

The move infuriated both Democrats and Republicans, who publicly warned him against using his emergency powers to build the wall. GOP lawmakers, in particular, worried that it would let a future Democratic president leapfrog Congress on issues like gun control or climate change. 

But the veto override had been expected to fall short after the resolution initially passed the Senate with only 54 votes, including the support of 11 Republican senators. 

It’s the second time Congress has failed to override Trump’s veto of a resolution nixing his emergency declaration. The House tried, unsuccessfully, in March to override Trump’s initial veto. 

“It’s up to this body to assert our constitutional authority and override that veto. Not only is it a fundamental constitutional principle at stake, the president’s emergency declaration has real-life impacts, impacts to our national security and impacts to the 23 states whose projects are now gone,” Udall said. 

