Several Republicans in the Senate urged their colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to rethink the idea of calling former Vice President Joe Biden in front of lawmakers to answer questions about reports of corruption in Ukraine.

In the wake of reports that Graham may follow suggestions of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and subpoena Biden and his son Hunter to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Graham is the chairman, Graham’s fellow Republicans are urging him to put on the brakes.

The Hill quoted several members of the Senate GOP who spoke on the matter.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune of South Dakota: “If you’re Lindsey, I’m not sure I’d be taking recommendations from Rudy Giuliani on who I bring” in to testify.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas: “It wouldn’t be my highest priority. We need limited bandwidth if we need to try to focus on getting things done, not contributing to the sideshow.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa: “I’d want to know what he wants to accomplish by bringing him before the committee.”

Graham said Wednesday he hasn’t made up his mind on whether to ask Biden to testify in front of his panel.

“I don’t know yet,” he said. “Right now I want to see what the Intel Committee does. I’m concerned about the corruption in the Ukraine. I’d like to hear from Rudy.”

The Bidens are under scrutiny regarding claims that the former vice president helped his son obtain lucrative board positions in Ukraine and China and forced the Ukrainian government to remove a prosecutor looking into their business activities there.

Trump raised the issue during a July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which has become the central part of a House impeachment inquiry against him.