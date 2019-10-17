On Wednesday’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” the Daily Wire editor-in-chief talks about a new radical proposal that Elizabeth Warren mentioned at the Democratic primary debate. Video and partial transcript below:

This is the constant theme from Elizabeth Warren: She’s either saying stuff that is so radical that it’s impossible to fact-check it because she’s making moral claims, or she is saying stuff that she herself cannot back up because the data simply do not back it up.

I mean, here is one of her radical proposals. So Elizabeth Warren is asked about jobs, and Bernie Sanders has already claimed that he wants a universal jobs guarantee, and then you see my boy Andrew Yang, the only person with half a brain onstage, saying Americans don’t want to work for the federal government. All of that’s true.

Then Elizabeth Warren comes in like the Kool-Aid Man just boom, right through the wall — a very mild-mannered Massachusetts Kool-Aid Man. She is red, so I mean, I guess that works. In any case, Elizabeth Warren explains that what she actually wants to do is force every corporation in America to have 40 percent of its board elected by the employees of the corporation. That’s ridiculous.

You think that I’m going to let the employees over at The Daily Wire vote on their own wages? You think that’s a thing where they get a vote? That is not a thing where they get a vote, because if they did get a vote, then they would probably bankrupt the company because you have a collective action problem. In the companies where you do have employees voting on their own wages, effectively speaking, at the major car manufacturers for example, they basically bankrupted the car industry through private unionization and government cram-downs over the course of decades.

You know who knows how to run the corporations? The people who are interested in the profits of the corporation and the business workability of a corporation, not the people who are seeking to suck money out of the corporation in shortsighted fashion. And now, there are private sector unions that are willing to work with employers in sort of cooperatives [and] adversarial fashion — with the tug and pull — but Elizabeth Warren effectively unionizing every business in America is going to be a giant fail.

And by the way, if you really believe that all employees want to be unionized, you’re gonna have to explain the 7% private sector unionization rate in this country. It turns out that most employees in this country want to be able to independently negotiate their salaries with the bosses.

In any case, here’s Elizabeth Warren:

WARREN: But the principal reason has been bad trade policy. The principal reason has been a bunch of corporations, giant multinational corporations, have been calling the shots on trade — giant multinational corporations that have no loyalty to America. They have no loyalty to American workers, they have no loyalty to American consumers, they have no loyalty to American communities. They are loyal only to their own bottom line. I have a plan to fix that, and it’s accountable capitalism. It says, You want to have one of the giant corporations in America? Then by golly, 40 percent of your board of directors should be elected by your employees.

That is an insane violation of freedom of contract. It is an insane violation of freedom of association. Who the hell is Elizabeth Warren to decide how I run my business? She has never made a dollar, not a dollar for me. She has not run my business — not in any way. Not in any way, shape, or form. Warren says something similar later. So Warren actually comes forward and she says she doesn’t have a beef with billionaires, and then she explains in very much Barack Obama fashion — because Barack Obama actually ripped the speech off from her years ago — she basically says you didn’t build your business yourself.

WARREN: So I’m really shocked at the notion that anyone thinks I’m punitive. Look, I don’t have a beef with billionaires. My problem is you made a fortune in America. You had a great idea. You got out there and worked for it, good for you. But you built that fortune in America. I guarantee you built it, in part, using workers all of us helped pay to educate. You built it in part getting your goods to market on roads and bridges all of us helped pay for. You built it, at least in part, protected by police and firefighters all of us helped pay the salaries for.

Now, this is the same exact argument that Barack Obama made in 2012. He said, “You didn’t build that.” Except guess what? All of those things are being paid for by the people who create businesses. Who does she think pays taxes in this country? Who pays the income tax in this country? And by the way, the people who are salaried at these corporations, they get paid, they’re not wage slaves. They’re getting paid and they are paying taxes in their neighborhoods. If the corporations disappear, who do you think is going to pay all that local property tax that supports the school? Who do you think is going to pay the police and firefighters?

