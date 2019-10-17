Comedy Central’s “South Park” on Wednesday took aim at NBA star LeBron James over his comments criticizing Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet about unrest in Hong Kong.

After Morey tweeted support for the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, James said at a press conference on Monday that Morey was “misinformed,” and said, “Yes, we all do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others and you’re only thinking about yourself.”

On Wednesday, “South Park” used James’ quote in an episode focusing on South Park Elementary School switching out unhealthy food for healthier options. Eric Cartman, one of the show’s most popular and notorious characters, is upset by the move and yells at another student who supports the change, eventually quoting James by saying, “Yes, we do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you are not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself!”

Cartman also mocked James in the episode by doing a dance about “Taco Tuesday,” which the NBA star is known to do on social media and unsuccessfully attempted to trademark.

“South Park” was banned in China and scrubbed from the Chinese internet after airing an episode mocking the country’s censorship practices and airing a subsequent episode featuring a character using an expletive to describe the government of China.