“South Park” took aim at LeBron James with its Wednesday night episode “Let Them Eat Goo.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the episode mocked the NBA star’s comments on free speech in the wake of the China situation with the league. James foolishly said we have a right to free speech, but that there apparently […]
