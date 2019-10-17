South Park tore into NBA superstar LeBron James just days after the Los Angeles Lakers player criticized Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s as “uniformed” for his seven-word tweet showing support for the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

The satire-heavy episode titled “Let Them Eat Goo” sees Cartman have a heart attack after he learns that the “sloppy Joe Day” lunch meal at South Park Elementary is actually fish. Turns out, “the girls” wanted “healthier options and food for those who don’t eat red meat.”

“Their protesting [of red meat] is ruining my lunch. Yes, we do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you are not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself,” a wheelchair-bound Cartman says, echoing LeBron James’ China comments word for word. “They’re trying to change peoples’ lunch. They don’t realize it harms people financially, physically, emotionally, spiritually.”

The climate change and plant-based food phenomenon bashing episode skewers Burger King’s vegan “Impossible Burger.”

Since making his comments, LeBron James has been slammed by pundits on the right and on the left. The NBA champion endorsed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, has slammed President Donald Trump as a “bum” and the president’s supporters as “uneducated” but dodged direct questions on Tuesday about the human rights atrocities perpetuated by the Chinese government — James insisted that basketball player are “not politicians.”

Last week, the long-running Comedy Central show saw lead character Randy Marsh say “fuck the Chinese government” after the communist country banned South Park and scrubbed the show from its internet.

