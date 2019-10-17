There was still a “good meeting” at the White House Wednesday on Syria after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “stormed out” with other Democrats, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who was at the gathering, said Thursday.

“The president started talking through what he was doing,” the Louisiana Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“He was interrupted a lot of times by speaker Pelosi and leader Schumer, and it got a little heated. Ultimately if you look at what ended up happening, Speaker Pelosi stormed out with [Rep.] Steny Hoyer and we had a good meeting.”

After they left, there was a “rational conversation” about how to make sure that the ISIS terrorists being held by the Kurds in Syria won’t escape and about the problems with Turkey and the actions that are being taken, said Scalise.

He added that there were several Democrats and Republicans remaining at the meeting, ncluding the chairs of the House and Senate committees on Armed Services and Foreign Affairs, and Trump was “very candid” with them.

But the relationship between Trump and Pelosi is “not good,” said Scalise.

“She is trying to impeach him, without evidence,” said Scalise. “She made it very clear from the beginning she wanted to impeach him regardless of whether or not there was evidence. Then they’ve been on this witch hunt to try to find something. It started with the Mueller investigation. Not like they haven’t had investigations. It has been going on for two years. They found nothing wrong and they won’t stop.”

Scalise also said he thinks it was inappropriate for Pelosi to tell Trump that all roads for him lead to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It is understandable she wasn’t happy with the results of the 2016 election, but the people of America spoke and next year the people of America will be able to choose the president,” said Scalise. “It shouldn’t be Nancy Pelosi and [Rep.] Adam Schiff behind closed doors.”