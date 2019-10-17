President Donald Trump mocked Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s failing campaign during his campaign rally in Dallas, Texas on Thursday.

“I called him right, remember? the flailing arms?” Trump asked, waving his arms around. “Nobody noticed it, I noticed it, the flailer, remember he was flailing all over the place.”

Trump described O’Rourke as “very dumb” for campaigning on taking away some semi-automatic rifles from American gun owners and revoking tax-exempt status for religious organizations.

“Beto in a few short weeks got rid of guns and got rid of religion – those are not too good things in Texas to get rid of,” Trump said as the crowd booed.

After O’Rourke announced his campaign in March, Trump mocked him for his “crazy” hand movements while speaking.

Trump said to reporters at the time:

I think he’s got a lot of hand movement. I’ve never seen so much hand movement. I said, ‘Is he crazy or is that just how he acts?’ I’ve never seen so much hand movement. I watched him a little while this morning… I’ve actually never seen anything quite like it. Study it. I’m sure you’ll agree.

O’Rourke is suffering in recent polls, earning only 2-3 percent nationally.

The former Texas congressman hosted a counter-rally to Trump on Thursday night, just 14 miles away from the Trump event.