*** BREAKING — Rep. Elijah CummingsElijah Eugene CummingsCracks emerge in White House strategy as witness testifies Overnight Defense: Pentagon insists US hasn’t abandoned Kurds | Trump expands sanctions authority against Turkey | Ex-Ukraine ambassador says Trump pushed for her ouster On The Money: Trump announces limited trade deal with China | Appeals court rules against Trump over financial records | Trump expands authority to sanction Turkey MORE (D-Md.), who served 12 terms in Congress and chaired the House Oversight and Reform Committee, died early this morning at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications from underlying health issues, according to his staff (The Hill and The Baltimore Sun ). Cummings was 68. Former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonChelsea Clinton says she’s not considering a bid for New York House seat Lewinsky says Trump impeachment inquiry affects her ‘personally’ Mellman: Which is the right question? MORE once heaped praise on the congressman while visiting Cummings’ beloved city of Baltimore, “I was here about 10 minutes and I realized how Elijah got to Congress,” Clinton said fondly in 1998. ***

President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE continued to distance himself from Turkey’s incursion into Syria in an offensive against U.S.-backed Kurds, telling reporters on Wednesday that the raging conflict along the northeastern Syrian border “has nothing to do with us,” even as he dispatched Vice President Pence to Ankara to try to broker a ceasefire with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Chafing at congressional and global criticism of his decision last week to move U.S. forces out of northeastern Syria, Trump lashed out at the Kurds, saying the fighters are “no angels” and can fend for themselves after years of U.S. protection to battle ISIS.

Russia’s leap into the Syrian breach to try to play the role of powerbroker among Turkey, Syria and the Kurds is “fine,” Trump said, if that’s what Moscow wants (Bloomberg).

The president denied responsibility for Erdoğan’s move to launch an air and ground offensive against the Syrian Kurds and said his decision to pull U.S. troops out of harm’s way honored his commitment to voters in 2016 to end U.S. involvement in global conflicts.

“We’re bringing them back home. That’s what I won on,” Trump said during a joint White House news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s strained relations as a member of NATO pose challenges for Erdoğan among European partners and the United States, but at home, his standing is likely to rise among the Turkish people, who are in a heightened state of nationalist fervor (The New York Times).

That’s one of the reasons Pence’s pursuit of a ceasefire with Erdoğan this week, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoUS to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — House passes resolution rebuking Trump over Syria | Sparks fly at White House meeting on Syria | Dems say Trump called Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’ | Trump, Graham trade jabs MORE and other senior U.S. officials, may go nowhere (CNN).

Trump’s view that Turkey and the Syrian Kurds have battled one another for years, which he again conveyed during a tense bipartisan meeting on Wednesday with congressional leaders at the White House, infuriates some House Republicans who fear divisions in the party over Turkey and Syria are politically injurious heading into an election year.

Those intra-party divisions were front and center as Trump was asked to respond to criticism by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCheney unveils Turkey sanctions legislation Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — House passes resolution rebuking Trump over Syria | Sparks fly at White House meeting on Syria | Dems say Trump called Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’ | Trump, Graham trade jabs War of words at the White House MORE (R-S.C.), who backs Trump on most issues but not this one.

“President Trump is being told EXACTLY what President Obama was told before he withdrew from Iraq. He appears to be hell-bent on making the same mistakes in Syria as President Obama made in Iraq,” Graham tweeted (The Hill).

Clearly annoyed, Trump responded that “Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years,” adding that Graham, whom he has not publicly backed for reelection, should focus on chairing the Senate Judiciary Committee and probing the origins of what Trump called “corrupt” activity by the Obama administration during the 2016 election. “That’s what the people of South Carolina want him to focus on,” he continued.

House Democrats, sensing Trump’s anxiety about his dual problems with foreign policy and impeachment, decided on Wednesday to adopt a resolution rebuking the president for his troop pullout in Syria. The vote was 354-60, and the 60 votes backing Trump came from Republicans, including loyalists Reps. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsDemocrats eye Pompeo testimony Ex-Ukraine ambassador arrives to give testimony GOP seeks to gain more control of impeachment narrative MORE (N.C.), Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanFormer Ukraine envoy unexpectedly returns to Capitol Hill Top State Department official arrives for testimony in impeachment probe 10 top Republicans who continue to deny the undeniable MORE (Ohio) and Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzSchiff says committees will eventually make impeachment inquiry transcripts public House conservatives attempt to access closed-door impeachment hearing The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump grapples with Turkey controversy MORE (Fla.). Rep. Greg Pence Gregory Joseph PenceThe Hill’s Morning Report — After contentious week, Trump heads for Japan Republicans spend more than million at Trump properties Pence, McConnell eulogize Sen. Richard Lugar MORE (R-Ind.), the vice president’s brother, also opposed the slap at the president. But in a rare split from the White House, the top three members of the House GOP conference supported the resolution (The Hill).

Soon after that vote, an agitated Trump continued his name-calling, this time taking aim at House and Senate Democrats who joined him in the White House.

LEADING THE DAY

IMPEACHMENT & CONGRESS: Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiLawmakers, social media users praise photo of Pelosi confronting Trump Trump turns Pelosi’s ‘meltdown’ criticism around: ‘She is a very sick person’ Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses MORE (D-Calif.) and Democrats battled it out with the president on Wednesday, this time in increasingly personal terms as Trump derided the speaker as a “third-rate politician” and wondered openly whether Democrats would be pleased if communists took control in the Middle East.

The comments came during a West Wing meeting between Trump and congressional leaders on the situation in Syria, but Trump directed his ire repeatedly at Pelosi and other high-profile Democrats.

“He was totally on edge,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPelosi fires back after Trump ‘meltdown’: ‘We have to pray for his health’ 5 big wins in US-China trade pact Trump defends ‘crime buster’ Giuliani amid reported probe MORE (D-N.Y.) to reporters on Capitol Hill. “He was unravelling.”

According to Pelosi, the topic of impeachment was not raised, although it was the first face-to-face meeting between the president and the Speaker since House Democrats officially opened an inquiry into potential high crimes and misdemeanors.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPatient advocates launch drug pricing ad campaign Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — House passes resolution rebuking Trump over Syria | Sparks fly at White House meeting on Syria | Dems say Trump called Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’ | Trump, Graham trade jabs War of words at the White House MORE (R-Ky.) is already mapping out a potential impeachment trial in the upper chamber, which he expects will start after Thanksgiving.

During the weekly Senate GOP lunch, McConnell laid out the timeline and expectations for a trial in the upper chamber, saying that he expects the House to vote on articles of impeachment before Thanksgiving, allowing the Senate to do so after the holiday, with the potential to wrap up by Christmas. According to CNN, McConnell said that lawmakers would be in the chamber six days a week and unable to speak to one another as they normally do.

“Senators will not be allowed to speak, which will be good therapy for a number of them,” McConnell told reporters after the lunch. “We intend to do our constitutional responsibility.”

During the lunch, McConnell invited Graham to address the room on the topic given his past involvement in former President Clinton’s impeachment process. Graham broached the idea of sending a letter to Pelosi warning her not to impeach Trump based on the Ukraine transcript the White House released, with the goal of having two-thirds of the Senate GOP sign it.

However, the idea received pushback from multiple senators in the room, with some arguing that it would politically harm multiple senators and others wondering what purpose it would serve, as Jordain Carney and Al Weaver report.

“I will sign the letter, but that doesn’t mean I think it’s necessarily a good idea. We don’t need distractions right now,” said Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.), one of the senators who raised concerns.

Another Senate Republican labeled the move “one of the dumbest ideas I’ve ever heard from Lindsey,” adding that the move will backfire for both Trump and the conference. As for Graham, he noted that he is taking the concerns “under advisement, but declined to say how many signed the letter.

The Hill: GOP cautions Graham against hauling former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says lawmakers should censure Schiff Schiff says committees will eventually make impeachment inquiry transcripts public Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses MORE before Senate.

The Hill: McConnell: Senate will hold impeachment trial.

The Washington Post: Pompeo adviser decries politicization of State Dept. in impeachment probe testimony.

On the other side of the Capitol, House investigators motored on with testimony as part of their inquiry and heard from Michael McKinley, a former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. According to one official familiar with McKinley’s testimony, the former State aide described that despite being pleased with how Pompeo was running the department originally, his opinions about Pompeo soured after learning about the ouster of Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine.

Additionally, the testimony left House Democrats clamoring for Pompeo to be deposed, even though that is unlikely to happen given the administration’s decision to stonewall investigators at every turn (The Hill).

With McKinley’s testimony in the rearview mirror, investigators are expected to hear from Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, today. They are also expected to bring William Taylor, a top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, before investigators on Tuesday. Taylor will be the latest in a string of diplomats to cooperate with investigators despite the administration’s pledge not to do so (The Hill).

The Hill: Energy Secretary Rick Perry James (Rick) Richard PerryOvernight Energy: Farmers say EPA reneged on ethanol deal | EPA scrubs senators’ quotes from controversial ethanol announcement | Perry unsure if he’ll comply with subpoena | John Kerry criticizes lack of climate talk at debate Rick Perry doesn’t know if he’ll comply with congressional subpoena Mulvaney helped organize controversial Ukraine meeting MORE doesn’t know if he’ll comply with congressional subpoena.

IN FOCUS/SHARP TAKES

POLITICS: Biden faces a new threat in the form of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg tweeted support for ‘Medicare for All’ in 2018 Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Democrats have reason to worry after the last presidential debate MORE, who is climbing in the polls in Iowa and positioning himself to be the top choice among centrist Democratic voters if Biden falters in the coming months.

As Amie Parnes and Jonathan Easley write, the college town mayor has raised millions more than the former vice president, and just as importantly, he has millions more in the bank than Biden with less than three months before the Iowa caucuses.

Buttigieg has also shown a willingness to battle fellow candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg tweeted support for ‘Medicare for All’ in 2018 Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Hillicon Valley: FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger | Dems wrangle over breaking up Big Tech at debate | Critics pounce as Facebook’s Libra stumbles | Zuckerberg to be interviewed by Fox News | Twitter details rules for political figures’ tweets MORE (D-Mass.) and the left in general on hot-button issues such as “Medicare for All” and gun buyback programs. His pushback on those topics was on full display at the fourth Democratic debate in Ohio on Tuesday night, for which he received high marks from many in Democratic circles.

As for Biden, Niall Stanage writes in his latest memo that the former vice president had yet another indifferent debate performance on Tuesday. Even more problematic for Biden, however, is his mediocre fundraising ability, as he posted only $15.3 million in the third quarter with only $8.9 million in the bank. Those fundraising totals are considerably less than those of his Democratic rivals, with the cash-on-hand figure sitting below some candidates who are well behind in polling.

Politico: “They’ve got no margin for error”: Biden cash crunch raises alarms.

The New York Times: Biden ramps up attacks on Warren’s “credibility.”

With the third fundraising quarter in the books, Democratic presidential candidates raised a combined $186 million during the third quarter, setting a breakneck pace even as Trump stockpiles a massive campaign account, as Reid Wilson and Max Greenwood write.

Three of the candidates who hope to face Trump next year — Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Democrats have reason to worry after the last presidential debate Krystal Ball on Sanders debate performance: ‘He absolutely hit it out of the park’ MORE (I-Vt.), Warren and Buttigieg — have set themselves apart from the crowded field, both by raising more and keeping more money on hand than their rivals.

The Washington Post: How Bernie Sanders scored a coup and won the backing of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez, Thunberg, Rapinoe make BBC’s 100 most inspiring women of 2019 Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey endorses Biden Democratic strategist on Sanders debate performance: ‘I just think he might’ve topped out’ MORE (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarKrystal Ball on Sanders debate performance: ‘He absolutely hit it out of the park’ Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey endorses Biden Democratic strategist on Sanders debate performance: ‘I just think he might’ve topped out’ MORE (D-Minn.).

The Wall Street Journal: Trump campaign makes Texas push ahead of president’s visit.

The Hill: Democratic divisions emerge over tackling Big Tech.

> Medicare for All: Medicare for All is losing support in the polls as it faces attacks from both Democratic presidential candidates and the health care industry. Those attacks were on display at Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate when moderate candidates called Sanders’s signature proposal a “pipe dream” and an “obliteration” of private health insurance. Meanwhile, hospitals, doctors and health insurers are spending millions of dollars to sink public support for the proposal (The Hill).

****

INTERNATIONAL: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached a Brexit agreement with the European Union today. The next step is approval by two Parliaments, a tough hurdle (The New York Times). …Brexit could reignite a long history of smoldering animosities in Northern Ireland, especially if there are renewed customs and passport controls along the now-invisible border between EU member Ireland and the U.K.’s Northern Ireland (The Associated Press).

> China: Trump on Wednesday said a first phase of a trade deal with China will probably not be signed until next month, when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia Pacific economic summit in Chile (Bloomberg). The president announced an interim agreement with Beijing on Oct. 13, without specifics, but told reporters on Wednesday that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer Robert (Bob) Emmet LighthizerOn The Money: Economy adds 164K jobs in July | Trump signs two-year budget deal, but border showdown looms | US, EU strike deal on beef exports Chinese, US negotiators fine-tuning details of trade agreement: report The Trump economy keeps roaring ahead MORE “is in the process of getting it completed.”

> Canada: Former President Obama on Wednesday endorsed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Justin Pierre James TrudeauObama calls on Canada to reelect Trudeau The Hill’s Morning Report – Dems to hit gas on impeachment Greta Thunberg: I don’t understand why ‘grown-ups’ mock ‘acting on the science’ MORE before Canadian voters head to the polls on Oct. 21. Trudeau has been under fire after admitting he darkened his face with makeup several times as an adult while wearing costumes and also bungled a government ethics case. “I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President,” Obama tweeted. “He’s a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term” (The New York Times).

OPINION

The impeachment inquiry won’t make Trump any less trustworthy to his supporters, by Stephen Martin and Joseph Marks, opinion contributors, The Hill.

➔ Labor: General Motors and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative contract deal on Wednesday that could end a month-long strike. Union officials say the agreement offers “major gains” for 49,000 striking hourly workers (The Associated Press).

➔ Tech: The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday approved the $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, but the agreement still faces a significant obstacle as more than a dozen state attorneys general forge ahead with a lawsuit to block it, claiming the combined telecom giant would increase prices for consumers and result in significant job losses (The Hill).

➔ CBD: The current popularity of products that contain cannabidiol (CBD) has outpaced science and federal testing. The New York Times explores whether CBD is effective for conditions such as anxiety (no proof), sleep disorders (maybe not) and seizures (evidence of effectiveness seen with some seizure ailments).

THE CLOSER

