Joy Behar, co-host on “The View,” bragged about scolding supporters of President Donald Trump while she is on vacation.

After a vacation in London, Behar returned to the show Thursday.

During her holiday overseas, Behar said that she spotted a Trump supporter while on a museum tour. She said that when she was on the tour, she engaged with the apparent backer of the president.

“When I was in London, I was in the war rooms and I got into an argument with a Trump supporter,” she admitted. “Underground. … All he said to me was, ‘Why can’t you give him a chance the way we gave Obama a chance?’ Give him a chance? He’s destroying the planet! He’s destroying the democracy! He doesn’t know what he’s doing! He’s writing stupid letters to Erdogan. He’s killing people who are far away from us who did nothing but help us. Give him a chance? That’s the argument you’re giving me underground?”

Elsewhere during the segment, Behar praised Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her conduct during a White House meeting on foreign policy yesterday.

Trump shared photos of the meeting on social media, which featured an angry-looking Pelosi. He captioned the snap, “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” He also tweeted, “Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her ‘upstairs,’ or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!”

Behar, addressing the photo and its viral status as of Thursday morning, said that it appears Trump feels threatened by powerful women and insisted that he should be uncomfortable in his current position.

“He called her nervous Nancy,” Behar said. “She has nothing to be nervous about. You’re the idiot who is being impeached, not her!”

Behar later made a remark about Pelosi as president after one of the co-hosts began wondering aloud if Pelosi would end up invoking the 25th Amendment.

“Do you worry about the fact that Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, is questioning his mental state? Are we in 25th amendment land right now?” co-host Sunny Hostin asked.

Behar quipped, “President Nancy!” in response.

