The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill sat down with Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton to discuss Judicial Watch’s biggest cases over the years.

Their finest hour, Fitton says, was Benghazi, but his group has been involved in high-level investigations for years, most recently involving Russian collusion, and the recent Ukraine controversy.

“[Our investigation] blew open the Benghazi scandal, showed that the Obama White House was behind the big lies of Benghazi, that it was a video and a spontaneous demonstration as opposed to a terrorist attack,” Fitton said.

Judicial Watch is an educational foundation that promotes transparency and morality in politics, government and the law by investigating government misconduct through open records and freedom of information laws.

