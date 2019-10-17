(KSL NEWS) When Utah Highway Patrol trooper Ruben Correa approached a car stuck on the FrontRunner tracks with a train bearing down early Wednesday morning, he knew he had just seconds to get the unconscious driver out of the car.

“At that point, I actually wasn’t really thinking, I was just doing my job,” Correa said Wednesday.

Correa got the driver out mere seconds before a northbound train slammed into the car, throwing it at least 30 feet ahead on the tracks, video of the incident shows.

