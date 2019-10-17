President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE on Thursday accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says lawmakers should censure Schiff Schiff says committees will eventually make impeachment inquiry transcripts public Trump threat lacks teeth to block impeachment witnesses MORE of engaging in a quid pro quo hours after his own acting chief of staff appeared to admit that the Trump administration had done the same with Ukraine before seeking to walk back his remarks.

The president zeroed in on Joe and Hunter Biden during his campaign rally in Dallas in a continuation of his effort to paint the family as corrupt.

“Look at the terrible foreign corruption of the Bidens. I hate to talk about him. You know why? I don’t think he’s got a chance,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump said that the former vice president was in charge of Ukraine policy for the Obama administration and sought the firing of the then-Ukrainian prosecutor general while his son, Hunter “was paid massive sums of money [to] buy a Ukrainian energy company.”

“Now that’s what you call quid pro quo,” Trump said.

Trump ripped the news media for calling his allegations of corruption “unsubstantiated,” despite there being no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.

The president’s attacks on the former vice president came hours after acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneySondland could provide more clues on Ukraine controversy Tensions flare as Democrats urge consumer bureau to boost penalties White House conducting probe into handling of Ukraine call transcript: report MORE said during a briefing with reporters that aid for Ukraine was tied in part to Trump’s desire for help investigating the hack of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) server and 2016 election interference.

“The look back to what happened in 2016 certainly was part of the things that he was worried about in corruption with that nation. And that is absolutely appropriate,” Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney later sought to walk back his comments, instead claiming that “the only reasons we were holding the money was because of concern about lack of support from other nations and concerns over corruption.”

Trump has publicly urged Ukraine and China to look into the Bidens. Those comments are at the heart of an impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats.

Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma Holdings, a natural gas giant in Ukraine, in 2014. The company’s founder was under investigation by prosecutor general Viktor Shokin, who the U.S., United Kingdom and other Western governments argued had failed to rein in corruption in the country.

The U.S. threatened to withhold roughly $1 billion in loan guarantees if Shokin was not replaced as prosecutor general, a message Joe Biden delivered to officials in Kiev while serving as vice president and recounted during a 2018 Council on Foreign Relations conference.

Trump has also claimed that Hunter Biden got $1.5 billion from China, similarly alleging it is evidence of corruption involving the former vice president and his family.

Hunter Biden has business connections to China, but there is no evidence of how much he’s made or that it had any relation to his father’s work while in office.