President Donald Trump touted the cease-fire deal worked out with Turkey on Thursday and said it signifies “a great day for civilization.”

His comments came after Vice President Mike Pence announced that Turkey had agreed to a cease-fire in Syria.

Pence said there will “a pause in military operations for 120 hours” to allow the U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds to withdraw.

He said the U.S. and Turkey have “mutually committed to peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone.”

Trump took to Twitter to praise the deal.

He wrote: “This deal could NEVER have been made 3 days ago. There needed to be some ‘tough’ love in order to get it done. Great for everybody. Proud of all!

And he added: “This is a great day for civilization. I am proud of the United States for sticking by me in following a necessary, but somewhat unconventional, path. People have been trying to make this ‘Deal’ for many years. Millions of lives will be saved. Congratulations to ALL!”