The United States will host the 2020 Group of Seven (G-7) summit at Trump National Doral, a resort property near Miami owned by President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE‘s family.

The summit will take place June 10-12, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneySondland could provide more clues on Ukraine controversy Tensions flare as Democrats urge consumer bureau to boost penalties White House conducting probe into handling of Ukraine call transcript: report MORE told reporters Thursday at the White House. The decision is certain to spark challenges from Democrats and ethics watchdog groups who will argue that the president is seeking to enrich his family’s brand by bringing world leaders to a Trump property.

“We thought of the 12 places that we looked at… this was by far and away the best choice,” Mulvaney said.

He added that White House staff looked at a dozen potential host sites. The list was eventually narrowed to two options in Utah, one in Hawaii and one in Florida, Mulvaney said.

Trump was the one who suggested the Doral property be added to the list of sites under consideration, said Mulvaney, who cited the resort’s proximity to airports, landing zones, hospitals.

Trump first signaled in the closing days of this year’s G-7 summit in France that his Doral resort was the front-runner to host next year’s gathering of world leaders. He boasted during his press conference in Biarritz about the property’s accommodations and proximity to Miami.

“I think it’s just a great place to be. I think having it in Miami is fantastic. Really fantastic,” he said at the time. “Having it at that particular place, because of the way it’s set up, each country can have their own villa, or their own bungalow. And the bungalows, when I say, they have a lot of units in them. So I think it just works out well.”

The White House appeared to give away the selection in a tweet following Trump’s press conference when it shared a clip of the president bragging about the property with the caption, “President @realDonaldTrump shares the location of the next @G7 summit, hosted by the United States!”

Critics argued earlier this year that the selection would be a clear violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits presidents from accepting payments from foreign countries, U.S. states or the federal government.

Mulvaney rejected those arguments on Thursday, insisting that Trump would not profit from the gathering. He asserted that it would be “dramatically cheaper” to host the event at Doral because the facility had agreed to host the G-7 at cost.

“I get the criticisms. So does [Trump]… but no, there’s no issue here on him profiting from this in any way, shape or form,” Mulvaney said. “If you think it’s going to help his brand, that’s great, but I would suggest that he doesn’t need much help promoting his brand.”

The United States last hosted the then-Group of Eight summit in 2012 at Camp David in Maryland.

Updated at 1:02 p.m.