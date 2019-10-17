Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) has made cancelling the president’s Twitter account a prominent part of her presidential campaign, which is why they are furious at the responds from the social media platform.

“We understand the desire for our decisions to be ‘yes/no’ binaries, but it is not that simple,” wrote Twitter’s trust and safety teams chief Vijaya Gadde to the Harris campaign.

Harris publicly demanded that President Donald Trump’s Twitter account be shut down over tweets they say violate the terms of service of the popular platform.

“The words of a president matter,” said Harris in a tweet sent in October. “Trump has again shown he is irresponsible and endangering others with his tweets. He should lose the privilege to be on Twitter.”

Twitter disagreed.

“We reviewed the Tweets you cite in your letter, and they do not violate our policies against abusive behavior, targeted harassment, or violence on the service,” continued Gadde.

The campaign responded in a statement to CNN.

“Twitter is not holding Donald Trump accountable for abusing their platform to threaten people and incite and inspire violent behavior,” the statement read.

In interview on MSNBC, Harris compared the president’s use of social media to a “two year old with a machine gun,” and cited several examples where she said his tweets violated the service’s rules.

Here’s more from Harris on Twitter:

