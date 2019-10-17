Rep. Elijah CummingsElijah Eugene CummingsCracks emerge in White House strategy as witness testifies Overnight Defense: Pentagon insists US hasn’t abandoned Kurds | Trump expands sanctions authority against Turkey | Ex-Ukraine ambassador says Trump pushed for her ouster On The Money: Trump announces limited trade deal with China | Appeals court rules against Trump over financial records | Trump expands authority to sanction Turkey MORE (D-Md.) has died at the age of 68, his office said in a statement early Thursday.

Cummings “passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” according to his office.

“More details will be forthcoming,” it added.

The Baltimore Sun noted that Cummings had not participated in a roll call vote in the past month, adding that his office said recently he had undergone a medical procedure.

Cummings served as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, one of the panels overseeing the impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP congressman slams Trump over report that U.S. bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters US to restore ‘targeted assistance’ to Central American countries after migration deal Trump says lawmakers should censure Schiff MORE.

Cummings and Trump clashed this summer over the president’s attacks against the Maryland Democrat and his Baltimore congressional district. Several Democratic lawmakers, including city officials, labeled Trump’s comments as racist.

Cummings, a vocal civil rights advocate, had said earlier that the administration’s treatment of migrant children at U.S.-run facilities was “government-sponsored child abuse.”

The president’s attacks also came days after Cummings’s committee authorized subpoenas for records from the White House regarding aides’ use of personal email and text applications for official business.

–This breaking news report was last updated at 6:14 a.m.