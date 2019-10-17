The Senate Judiciary Committee has delayed a vote on the nomination of Halil Suleyman Ozerden to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, The Hill is reporting.

The nomination, along with a slate of others, was delayed until next week. Ozerden has met with pushback from some GOP lawmakers on the panel.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, expressed concerns about Ozerden’s record on religious liberty.

And others have voiced concern over a ruling Ozerden made while serving on the bench in the Southern District of Mississippi against Catholics who protested the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate.

Ozerden has the support of his two home-state senators, Roger Wicker, R-Miss. and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

But both Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. have said they will oppose his nomination, according to the Hill.

Republicans have a 12-10 edge on the committee.