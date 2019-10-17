In a new undercover sting video released on Thursday by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, a production supervisor at CNN suggested that he wants President Donald Trump to die “hopefully soon.”

The remarks were included in a nearly 16-minute long video in Project Veritas’ third installment of its undercover sting video series on CNN, which the group has dubbed “Expose CNN.”

Highlights from the video include [emphasis added]:

Gerald Sisnette, Field Production Supervisor at CNN:

“This is a story that’s not gonna go away … The only way this will go away is when he [Trump] dies. Hopefully soon.”

Patrick Davis, Manager of Field Operations at CNN:

“… I hate seeing what we were and what we could be and what we’ve become. It’s just awful … I mean, we could be so much better than what we are … And the buck stops with him [Zucker].”

“I haven’t listened to a 9AM call in about 15 years. I just stopped. Just, I can’t listen to it. It’s all bulls**t. It’s all just a bunch of bulls**t. And I wish that wasn’t the case.”

“And you learn it in journalism school, we’re supposed to be middle of the road, that’s our job. Now it’s just infotainment is all it’s become.”

“We don’t, even though we’re totally left-leaning, we’re not, we don’t wanna admit it.”

Scott Garber, Senior Field Engineer at CNN:

“We used to cover news. We used to go out and do stories … But Trump is more important.”

Adia Jacobs, CNN Technical Operations Supervisor:

“When Zucker took over it wasn’t until Trump that we ended up being all Trump all the time.”

Mike Brevna, Floor Manager at CNN:

“It’s the Trump Network, dog. It’s like everything is all Trump … they[‘re] not even thinking about anybody else. They sold themselves to the devil.”

Christian Sierra, CNN Media Coordinator:

“… [C]onflict is what sells, nobody wants to hear one-minute canned statements … Because conflict drives clicks … create clicks, get more money.”

“It’s always about the money.”

WATCH:

The third installment of “Expose CNN” comes after the the first round of leaked videos hit the news on Monday, where CNN President Jeff Zucker told employees that he wanted everything to be about the “moves towards impeachment.”

In the video, Zucker also said that he wanted his employees to “knock off” their friendliness toward Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

In the video, Neville said that Zucker “has a personal vendetta against Trump” and that he “blatantly hates Trump” and that it impacts CNN’s news coverage of the president.

Neville added: “But then you have higher up executives, like Zucker and other people, who are saying, ‘Well, we gotta make profits.’ So, you end up with things like — I don’t know if you heard this, but this week they had like a f***ing game show to, like, decide what dates they’re, it’s gonna be this debate.”

Sierra said that after Trump won, “the mood was just so sour the whole day” at CNN’s offices.

“Cooper hates him … Don Lemon hates him,” Sierra continued. “Cuomo doesn’t like him” and Jake Tapper “doesn’t like him either.”

Sierra later said that the network does not cover Democrats and Republicans the same way during interviews.

“We’re tough on the Republicans,” Sierra said. “More so than the Democrats. Our Democratic interviews are like softballs, compared to the Republicans … if you notice like every time, we ask questions to Republicans, like it’s always a little tougher than when we do get the Democrats.”