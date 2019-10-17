President Trump is holding a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday night.

The rally comes shortly after Trump on Thursday evening confirmed that Energy Secretary Rick Perry would be stepping down from his administration.

Perry’s dealings with the Ukrainian government have been scrutinized as part House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The rally also comes the same day that the president’s acting chief of staff said security assistance to Ukraine was tied to the country conducting an investigation into a theory related to 2016 election interference. The president’s aide walked back his remarks later in the day.

The Trump rally is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

