Following the fourth Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio, BlazeTV’s Eric Bolling questioned candidates Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) about their support for a gun confiscation policy, and asked billionaire presidential candidate Tom Steyer why he thinks the economy isn’t thriving under President Donald Trump.

“Congressman, can you please clarify how you will get the ARs and AKs back,” Bolling asked O’Rourke.

“I expect our fellow Americans to follow the law. If you own and AR-15, if you own an AK-47, and it is no longer legal to own that, I expect you to turn it in,” O’Rourke said.

Asked if he thinks “bad guys” are likely to follow the law, O’Rourke answered, “I think we should have faith in our fellow Americans, gun-owners and non-gun-owners alike, including the owners of AR-15s and AK-47s, to do the right thing.”

Sen. Booker said America needs to “have the courage” to implement new background-check and gun-licensing policies in order to combat the “fear [that] is saturating our society.”

Steyer, who has promised to take on climate change and save the planet if he wins in 2020, claimed corporate greed is the cause of income inequality in America.

“Everybody in this country knows this government has been bought,” he said. “And the best way to beat Trump is to talk about the economy and take him down. He’s rotten on the economy.”

Watch the video below for more details:

Use code ERIC to save $10 on a full year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Eric Bolling?

To enjoy more of Eric’s bold, brash and truly American attitude in the show the mainstream media wouldn’t put on cable TV, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream