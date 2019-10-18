Alabama State Rep. Arnold Mooney, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in next year’s election, on Friday called for cutting legal immigration and for building President Donald Trump’s wall on the southern U.S. border.

“Let’s finally build that dadgum wall and cut legal immigration,” Mooney, 68, who declared his candidacy in May. “Yeah, I said ‘legal.'”

Mooney, a commercial real estate agent who is in his second term in the Alabama Statehouse, joins U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville in trying to unseat Jones, who won in a special election in 2017.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has also entered the race.

“We can put America first — or we can keep emptying out Central America,” Mooney said in the ad.