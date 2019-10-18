The hashtag #BedBugSummit trended on Twitter Friday due to allegations of past infestation at President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocratic senator rips Trump’s ‘let them fight’ remarks: ‘Enough is enough’ Warren warns Facebook may help reelect Trump ‘and profit off of it’ Trump touts Turkey cease-fire: ‘Sometimes you have to let them fight’ MORE’s resort in Doral, Fla. The news resurfaced following the announcement that the U.S. will host next year’s Group of Seven (G-7) summit at the Trump property.

In the day after White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters that the 2020 G-7 summit would take place at Trump National Doral, nearly 30,000 tweets had been sent using the hashtag.

Holly Figueroa O’Reilly, a songwriter and founder of the Blue Wave Crowdsource — an organization that aims to support Democratic candidates — tweeted a January 2017 Miami Herald article covering a lawsuit against Trump Doral over bedbugs.

“Bring the leaders of the free world to Doral, he said. What could go wrong, he said,” she tweeted.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) tweeted that the "#BedBugSummit is a clear violation of the emoluments clause" of the Constitution.

The #BedBugSummit is a Clear violation of the emoluments clause. Even Fox News thinks so. pic.twitter.com/a1rrAhowjb — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) October 18, 2019

Other tweets knocked Trump for selecting his own property for the event.

I’m picturing the G-7 world leaders all scratching their bed bug bites while trying to pose for official photos at the #BedBugSummit. — Svea Elske (@SveaElske) October 18, 2019

The decision to hold the major international summit at a property owned by Trump’s family quickly spurred outrage from the president’s critics who argue that Trump is looking to enrich his family’s brand by bringing world leaders to the resort.

Democrats and watchdog groups have continued to raise concerns about Trump’s frequent use of his properties during his presidency.