PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, N.J.—A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in northern New Jersey has left three people dead.

Morris County prosecutors say two women and a man were killed in the accident, which occurred around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the eastbound express lanes in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township. But further details on the victims and the crash were not disclosed due to the ongoing investigation.

(Google Maps)

Authorities removed several vehicles from the scene, including one appeared to have sustained fire damage. The crash and subsequent investigation forced authorities to close all eastbound lanes of the highway in that area for more than six hours.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.