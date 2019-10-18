Larry Klayman, a former federal prosecutor and the founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, is suing Joe Biden and his 2020 campaign, Hunter Biden and and an official, accusing them of interfering with his Freedom Watch YouTube channel.

The case, in the 15th Judicial Circuit in Palm Beach, seeks damages of up to $75,000 for YouTube’s suspension of his channel “as a result of undue and illegal political and other pressure and veiled threats from and exerted by defendants, each and every one of them, working together in concert, jointly and severally.”

The complaint explains the suspension was due to criticism by Klayman of the Bidens “regarding their apparent Ukrainian bribery scandal.”

He said in a weekly Radio America show, “Special Prosecutor with Larry Klayman,” a podcast and an email “that the Bidens would be brought before a citizens grand jury.”

According to the complaint, legal counsel for YouTube “neither directly nor explicitly denied” Klayman’s assertion that the suspension was due to his assertions about the Bidens, “thereby confirming, validating and effectively admitting it.”

Klayman said it’s part of a pattern of behavior, citing the Biden campaign’s criticism of the New York Times for publishing an op-ed by investigative journalist Peter Schweizer titled “What Hunter Biden Did Was Legal – And That’s The Problem.”

Klayman noted Biden campaign official Kate Bedingfield “wrote in a threatening letter to The New York Times, ‘Are you truly blind to what you got wrong in 2016, or are you deliberately continuing policies that distort reality for the sake of controversy and the clicks that accompany it?'”

He alleged it was an example of the threats and “undue and illegal political and other pressure” from the campaign.

“It is clear that defendants tried to unduly and illegally pressure YouTube into suspending the Freedom Watch account, and succeeded in doing so, as a result of Plaintiff Klayman’s criticism and statement that he would seek an indictment of the Bides before a Freedom Watch citizens grand jury.”

Consequently, Klayman said, he has “had his good will and reputation damaged by the suspension of Freedom Watch’s YouTube channel, as this created the false narrative and impression that he had done something illegal to warrant taking down the aforementioned Radio America broadcast and the total removal of all videos posted on Freedom Watch’s YouTube channel.”

Klayman previously has sued the National Security Agency, the late Hugo Chavez on behalf of torture victims, journalists, the Taliban and al-Qaida, and Cuba.

Klayman’s lifelong battle against “the seedy underbelly of Washington” is chronicled in his book “Whores: Why and How I Came to Fight the Establishment.”

He previously has taken to court Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and foreign leaders such as Fidel Castro, Chavez and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

His battles against corruption in the Clinton administration became so well-known that a character in the hit TV series “West Wing,” Harry Klaypool, was based on him.