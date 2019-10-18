(ABC NEWS) Internal messages between two Boeing pilots appear to show the company knew about problems with an automated system in the 737 Max aircraft in 2016, two years before two separate crashes involving the Max killed 346 people.

In a document obtained by ABC News, Boeing’s chief technical pilot, Mark Forkner, told a colleague that the plane’s MCAS system was “running rampant in the sim on me.” Forkner said in the messages that in the simulation the MCAS was “trimming itself craxy,” likely meaning “crazy,” and that it was “egregious.” News of the internal messages was reported earlier by The New York Times.

