Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey doesn’t think the Broncos have much of a chance at the playoff.

BSU is currently 6-0, has a win over Florida State and could easily end up going undefeated through the regular season. Despite all that, Apsey doesn’t feel like he’ll be in the conversation for a top four spot.

He recently told ESPN the following:

I’m not sure we factor into the playoff, to be honest with you…If you have a 12-0 Boise State and, say, you have a 10-2 Alabama. …We beat everyone in our conference and we beat Marshall and we beat Portland State. I’ll be honest with you, I kinda get [selecting Alabama]. I really do.

I understand the point Aspey is making. I really do. UCF went undefeated in back-to-back seasons and never got a crack at the playoff.

The committee seems to have zero interest in putting in an undefeated Group of Five team. That’s just the reality of the situation, and Aspey seems to understand that fact. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not saying I personally agree with it, but it’s where we’re at right now with college football.

Having said that, Aspey is going about this all wrong. He should be raising hell if he goes undefeated and BSU doesn’t get a playoff spot.

As the athletic director of Boise State, it’s his job to fight for his guys. He might understand it’s a losing battle, and I get where he’s coming from.

He’s a realistic guy. That doesn’t mean he shouldn’t become a major pain in the butt for the playoff committee.

If the Broncos go undefeated and get left out, it could be the proper decision, but I’d still expect my athletic director as a player to go wild. If the players are going to fight for the program on the field, then the AD has to carry that same kind of fight and spirit.

We’ll see what happens down the stretch, but I hope BSU goes undefeated just to inject a little chaos into the situation.

Hopefully, Aspey is willing to go to the mat for his guys.