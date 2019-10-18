Buddy Hield isn’t too happy with the Sacramento Kings.

Hield is in the middle of a contentious contract battle with the Kings for a new deal, and he was $90 million over four years, according to Yahoo Sports. That didn’t sit too well at all.

Hield told the Sacramento Bee the following in an article published Thursday:

I see it like an insult. I feel like I’m worth more than that. If you say I’m your guy and you want to build around me, I just need you to show it. Actions speak louder than words. If you’re just talking and not showing nothing, I’m not going to respect it. I love playing here. I want to be here. This is my home. I’m trying to buy a house here, but everything is on stall mode because I don’t know if they’ll really commit to me.

These are some of my favorite kinds of stories. There's nothing better than athletes being offered generational amounts of money and viewing it as an "insult."

Don’t the Kings know this man has people to feed? Did Latrell Sprewell teach the league nothing? How is Hield supposed to live on only $90 million?

I have no idea what kind of money Hield would actually settle for, but calling a team valuing you at around $100 million is laughable.

Outside of sports, are there any professions where an offer of $90 million would be an insult? If there are, they certainly aren’t coming to mind right now.

Hell, I’m not sure there are many professions where getting an offer of $1 million could realistically be viewed as insulting.

I’m all for getting players every penny they deserve, but Hield might want to choose his words a bit more widely if he doesn’t want to sound foolish.

Getting offered $90 million might not be what he could get on the open market, but getting that kind of cash is hardly insulting.