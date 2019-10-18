CNN political analyst and White House correspondent April Ryan, who was originally set to moderate a “grassroots event” for 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, has backed out after realizing the event was a fundraiser.

In a tweet announcing she would not be taking part in the event, Ryan claimed the campaign “was not clear” that the event was a fundraiser.

“I agreed to interview Pete Buttigieg this weekend – the campaign was not clear that the venue would be a fundraiser,” Ryan wrote.

I agreed to interview Pete Buttigieg this weekend – the campaign was not clear that the venue would be a fundraiser. We’ll be rescheduling the interview to a more appropriate time/place. Looking forward to asking him the tough questions the AURN audience wants answers to. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) October 18, 2019

“We’ll be rescheduling the interview to a more appropriate time/place,” Ryan added. “Looking forward to asking him the tough questions the AURN audience wants answers to.”

Originally, the event was flagged by Political Party Time on Twitter with an image attached that promoted the event.

Tomorrow, there will be a grassroots fundraising event for @PeteButtigieg in Washington DC. Tickets range from $15 up to $500 pic.twitter.com/g4gjamVoGk — Political Party Time (@PolPartyTime) October 18, 2019

Tickets for the event, which is scheduled to take place without Ryan on Saturday in Washington, D.C., range from $15 up to $500.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.