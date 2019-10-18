CNN’s Van Jones lit into Hillary Clinton for her “smear” against Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) that contained “no facts,” and said there was history that explained why the establishment is trying to undermine Gabbard’s presidential campaign.

“She’s playing a very dangerous game,” Jones told Erin Burnett on her show Friday.

“I mean, Hillary Clinton, if you’re concerned about disinformation, if you’re concerned with what the Russians do is they spread disinformation, they get us divided against each other,” he said.

“That is what just happened!” Jones exclaimed.

Jones was referring to a feud that broke out when Clinton implied that the Russians were supporting Gabbard in order to sow discord among Democrats and hand the election to President Donald Trump in 2020.

Gabbard lashed out and challenged Clinton to join the 2020 primary and take her on directly.

“Throw out some information, some disinformation, smear somebody. She is Hillary Clinton, she is a legend, she is going to be in the history books, she’s a former nominee of our party,” Jones continued.

“And she just came out against a sitting U.S. congresswoman, a decorated war veteran, and somebody who is running for the nomination of our party, with just a complete smear and no facts!” he said.

“Now this is a very very dangerous game,” he concluded.

Jones went on to explain how Gabbard had been “picked out by the Democratic party establishment” who believed that she would toe the line and be their “golden girl.” Those hopes turned to ire when Gabbard quit and endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

“And it’s been payback hell ever since!” Jones said.

Here’s Van Jones’ comments:

[embedded content]

Van Jones: Clinton Smeared Gabbard ‘With No Facts’



www.youtube.com

