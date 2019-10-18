On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) stated that in Syria, “we are chaotically trying to move from minute-to-minute trying to solve this problem, which we shouldn’t have had to do.”

Crenshaw said, “I applaud the president’s efforts to create that ceasefire. But we shouldn’t have had to do it in the first place. … And in the end, it’s the same bad end state for our Kurdish allies, who – whether they’re being driven out by a military force that’s firing upon them, or they’re being driven out because we negotiated their re-settlement, it’s just terrible for our Kurdish allies.”

Crenshaw later added, “I just point out that we didn’t have to be in this situation where we are chaotically trying to move from minute-to-minute trying to solve this problem, which we shouldn’t have had to do.”

