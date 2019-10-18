Democrats introduced legislation Friday that would block federal funding for next year’s Group of Seven (G-7) summit at Trump National Doral Miami.

Democratic Reps. Lois FrankelLois Jane FrankelOvernight Defense — Presented by Huntington Ingalls Industries — Impeachment inquiry overshadows Trump at UN | Veterans push VA to follow through on reforms | Iranian leader open to changes in nuke deal Pelosi to launch formal Trump impeachment inquiry Democrats call on House committees to probe Epstein’s 2008 ‘sweetheart deal,’ suicide MORE (Fla.), Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonHillicon Valley: Democrats seize on whistleblower complaint to push for election security | Google taps GOP Senate aide to lead lobbying | Warren calls for congressional tech office Democrats seize on whistleblower report to push for election security House Homeland Security chairman: ‘This is election interference’ MORE (Miss.) and Steve Cohen Stephen (Steve) Ira CohenTop Democrat holds moment of silence for Cummings at hearing The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump eyes narrowly focused response to Iran attacks Lewandowski, Democrats tangle at testy hearing MORE (Tenn.) introduced the Trump’s Heist Undermines the G-7 (THUG) Act after acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyTrump accuses Biden of ‘quid pro quo’ hours after Mulvaney remarks Testimony from GOP diplomat complicates Trump defense Florida mayor says White House hasn’t contacted him about holding G-7 in city MORE told reporters Thursday that the Trump resort near Miami will host the annual summit of world leaders June 10-12.

ADVERTISEMENT

A companion bill is being introduced in the Senate by Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseThe Hill’s Morning Report – Tempers boil over at the White House Democrats urge Rick Perry not to roll back lightbulb efficiency rules Trump DOJ under fire over automaker probe MORE (R.I.).

“Mr. Trump is unashamed of his corruption,” Frankel said in a statement. “He is abusing the office of the Presidency and violating law by directing millions of dollars of American and foreign money to his family enterprises by holding an important meeting of world leaders at his Doral resort.”

“His contempt for the Constitution and American people seems boundless in profiting from his office through payments from foreign governments,” Blumenthal added. “Our Founding Fathers are rolling over in their graves. Congress must act to stop this plain craven abuse of power and corruption.”

The legislation also would require Trump to provide Congress with any documents related to his decision to host the event at his property. The measure is unlikely to be taken up in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Mulvaney said the Doral property was one of 12 that was under consideration and that it was ultimately chosen in part because of its proximity to airports, landing zones and hospitals. The acting chief of staff dismissed criticism that the property’s selection violates the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits presidents from accepting payments from foreign countries, U.S. states or the federal government.

“I get the criticisms. So does [Trump]… but no, there’s no issue here on him profiting from this in any way, shape or form,” Mulvaney said. “If you think it’s going to help his brand, that’s great, but I would suggest that he doesn’t need much help promoting his brand.”