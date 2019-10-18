Turkish sources assured Newsmax on Friday that Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fully intends to come to Washington Nov. 13 and meet with President Trump.

“The meeting is on the agenda,” one source from Turkey who requested anonymity told us. “This will be made certain in the next few days.”

With the latest round of sanctions imposed on Turkey following its strike against the Kurds in northern Syria, rumors were rampant in both Washington, D.C., and Ankara that Erdogan would cancel his scheduled session with Trump.

But this changed with the Trump administration’s abrupt lifting of sanctions on Turkey after a meeting between Erdogan and Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

