Video columnist Stephanie Hamill stopped by the Daily Caller News Foundation to chat with managing editor Ethan Barton and fact checker Brad Sylvester about how much money Hunter Biden was really making from all of his Ukranian business dealings. She also sat down with immigration reporter Jason Hopkins to hear about Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s massive operation to end child “recycling” programs aimed toward smuggling people into the country illegally through the southern border.

Finally, back at the Daily Caller, reporter Will Davis filled Hamill in on the Twitter catfight between Hillary Clinton and Tulsi Gabbard.

