Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says in an interview airing Friday he doesn’t think social media companies such as his should curtail President Donald Trump’s online activities.

“My belief is that in a democracy, I don’t think that we want private companies censoring politicians in the news,” Zuckerberg told Fox News’ Dana Perino in an exclusive interview for “The Daily Briefing.”

His comments came in response to Sen. Kamala Harris’ call for Twitter to shut down the president’s account. The presidential candidate says that Trump’s frequent tweets have become a “serious matter” and that he’s abused his privileges on the site.

“I generally believe that as a principle, people should decide what is credible and what they want to believe, who they want to vote for,” Zuckerberg told Parino. “I don’t think that should be something that we want tech companies or any kind of company doing.”

Zuckerberg also responded to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s criticism of Facebook, after the presidential candidate’s campaign tweeted that it had created a Facebook ad containing false claims and submitted it to the site’s platform, which quickly approved it.

Zuckerberg told Parino that he thinks it’s important that Americans “think for themselves” about politicians’ comments.

“Political speech is one of the most scrutinized [forms of] speech that is out there, so that’s already happening,” he added. “Our position on this is not an outlier.”