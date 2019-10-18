On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Representative Francis Rooney (R-FL) stated that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney made it “quite clear” “that the actions were related to getting someone in the Ukraine to do some of these things.”

Co-host Poppy Harlow said, “Mick Mulvaney laid out a quid pro quo. What is your response?”

Rooney responded, “Well, yeah, whatever might have been gray and unclear before is certainly quite clear right now, that the actions were related to getting someone in the Ukraine to do some of these things. I think that, as you just put on there, Senator Murkowski said it perfectly. We’re not supposed to use government power and prestige for political gain.”

Rooney added that he can’t say whether he believes President Trump committed an impeachable offense until he has all the facts.

