Fox News host Sean Hannity threw White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney under the bus on Thursday for giving fodder to political opponents looking to prove a quid pro quo relationship between the president and Ukraine.

Mulvaney held a press briefing earlier in the day and told reporters that President Donald Trump at least partially held up military aide to Ukraine so that the country would agree to investigate meddling in the 2016 election and whether or not Ukraine had access to the hacked Democratic National Committee (DNC) server.

“Did [President Trump] also mention to me in passing the corruption related to the DNC server? Absolutely—no question about that. That’s it, and that’s why we held up the money,” Mulvaney said.

The chief of staff later tried to clarify his comments, asserting in a statement that there was “no quid pro quo” regarding military aide and the DNC server. (RELATED: White House Chief Of Staff Mick Mulvaney Claims Media Misconstrued His Comments On Ukraine)

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on those “upset with the political influence in foreign policy”: “Get over it.” “There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy…Elections have consequences.” https://t.co/1jweSIgV03 pic.twitter.com/d24hB0wxRO — ABC News (@ABC) October 18, 2019

Hannity, one of the president’s most ardent defenders on cable news, slammed Mulvaney for the less-than-artful briefing on his radio show, calling the White House official “dumb” and “idiotic.”

“What is Mulvaney even talking about?” Hannity said. “I just think he’s dumb, I really do. I don’t even think he knows what he’s talking about. That’s my take on it.”

You don’t need a chief of staff’s idiotic interpretation of things when the president and the president of Ukraine and everybody else can read it all themselves,” Hannity said, referring to the released transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine. “That’s what’s amazing.”

Trump, when asked about Mulvaney’s comments by reporters at the White House on Friday, stated, “he clarified it.”