Jean-Paul LaPierre told the Chicago Sun-Times others have said he’s often in “the right place at the right time.”

The Boston man noted to the paper he helped rescue a boy from a vehicle crash a few years ago and also tracked down a missing python in Newton, Massachusetts.

And then there’s what LaPierre did Sunday.

What happened?

The 54-year-old LaPierre traveled west to run the Chicago Marathon and asked another train rider why marathoners seemed to be rushing for the doors, WGN-TV reported.

LaPierre said he was told “there’s a guy on the train walking around right now robbing people. That kind of made me mad,” the station noted.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

“I don’t like people that strike fear in people like that,” he noted to the Sun-Times. “I don’t like bullies.”

So he got back on the train and took care of business.

Turns out the culprit boarded the train about 5:50 a.m. and showed a handgun to passengers while demanding their money, police told the Sun-Times.

“He was very quietly robbing people,” LaPierre told the paper. “I went up front and said to him, ‘Give me the gun,’ and we started fighting for the gun.”

He noted to the Sun-Times that he wasn’t thinking about getting shot because once he “got a few feet from him I knew he wasn’t going to be able to react fast enough to shoot me.”

‘When I see someone pull a gun it makes me angry’

“I was going nuts,” LaPierre told the paper. “When I see someone pull a gun it makes me angry, it makes me really, really angry.”

He recounted to the Sun-Times that he pried the gun away from the man, holding it in his right hand while grabbing the man with his left hand.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

LaPierre told WGN the man had friends on the train who tried to intimidate him into letting him go. As you might imagine, that didn’t work.

“They started threatening me, but I just stood in his face,” he noted to the station. “The guy kept saying to me, ‘It’s just a gun, let me go, let me go.’ I kept telling him, ‘You’re not going anywhere.'”

LaPierre told the Sun-Times he finally handed the gun to another passenger who put the safety on and walked it out of the train.

“At this point I was alone on the train with this guy, and I had no more weapon,” he recalled to the paper. “I kept telling him, ‘If you move, I’m going to knock you out. I’m going to hit you seven times in three seconds.'”

A former Golden Gloves fighter, LaPierre was heard telling the man in the video, “I’m a boxer. I’ll break your head in one punch.”

Soon the man calmed down until police arrived, LaPierre told the Sun-Times.

One more for the road

Officers told the man to get on his stomach, but LaPierre added to the paper that when the man laid on his back instead, he ran over to him and “flipped him over like a hamburger, and then they cuffed him.”

Police told WGN that Tremaine Anderson, 30, was charged with one felony count of robbery with a firearm, and a judge ordered him held without bond. Anderson has a long history of prior arrests, including attempted robbery, battery, and public indecency, the station said.

A fellow marathon runner who was threatened in the incident remarked that LaPierre “didn’t hesitate to step in at all. It was incredible to see; because everyone else just sat there frozen,” WGN said.

And after all that excitement, the station said LaPierre ran the marathon — his 12th in the Windy City.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

“It’s one of the best cities I’ve ever visited,” he told WGN.

[embedded content]

‘It matters to me’: Video shows Good Samaritan take gun from robber on Blue Line train



youtu.be



(H/T: Blue Lives Matter)