On Wednesday, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard a “Russian asset” who is being groomed for a third-party run in 2020.

“I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on someone who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians,” Hillary said, apparently referring to Gabbard, according to The Daily Beast. “They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

“That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset. Yeah, she’s a Russian asset — I mean, totally,” the Democrat continued. “They know they can’t win without a third-party candidate. So I don’t know who it’s going to be, but I will guarantee you they will have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most needed.”

The former secretary of state made the comments during an episode of the podcast “Campaign HQ with David Plouffe” without referring to Gabbard by name.

However, following the podcast, a spokesman for Hillary snakily confirmed it was indeed Gabbard to whom she was referring.

“Clinton spox [Nick Merrill], when asked if [Clinton] was referring to Gabbard: ‘If the nesting doll fits,’” CNN’s Dan Merica reported.

Hillary Clinton appears to suggest Russians are ‘grooming’ Tulsi Gabbard for third-party run. Clinton spox @NickMerrill, when asked if HRC was referring to Gabbard: “If the nesting doll fits.” More here: https://t.co/MfnW3HAmCI — Dan Merica (@merica) October 18, 2019

As noted by The Daily Beast, Gabbard pledged in August to refrain from a third-party run if she were to lose the Democratic nomination.

Gabbard has yet to respond.

As argued by The Daily Wire’s Joseph Curl earlier in the week, Mrs. Clinton’s behavior has become increasingly “delusional.”

For example, just last week, Hillary claimed she beat President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

“You know, it truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me,” she said of President Trump, as reported by The Daily Wire. “But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my e-mails. We all know that.”

“So maybe there does need to be a rematch. Obviously, I can beat him again,” Hillary claimed. “But, just seriously, I don’t understand, I don’t think anybody understands what motivates him.”

Hillary Clinton coming down with a strong case of Stacey Abrams Syndrome and claiming she won the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/uTSj72IMN0 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 9, 2019

Earlier this month, the former first lady called Trump an “illegitimate president,” adding that he’s “very insecure about it.”

“First, I do think that he knows that he’s an illegitimate president,” Hillary said of Trump, during an appearance on “The View.” “And because of that he’s very insecure about it.”

Trump “is someone who has to dominate and be, you know, the only voice in the room and the biggest guy on the block, the master of the universe, and he can’t stand any kind of questioning or any kind of dialogue,” she offered.

Of course, as previously noted by The Daily Wire, it was Hillary who was absolutely rattled and deeply concerned for our democracy when Trump suggested in October 2016 that he would have to “look at” everything before conceding the presidential election if he were to lose.

“That’s horrifying,” she said at the time about Trump’s remarks, according to The New York Times. “Let’s be clear about what he is saying and what that means. He is denigrating — he is talking down our democracy. And I am appalled that someone who is the nominee of one of our two major parties would take that position.”

It’s “really troubling,” she added. “That is not the way our democracy works.”

