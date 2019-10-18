A letter dispatched to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, reveals that 38 current and former State Department officials have been identified as having violated government email regulations by using former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private – and unsecure – email system.

The report comes from the AP, which identified as its source a letter sent from the State Department to Grassley this week.

The report said the federal investigation into the email system “found violations by 38 people, some of whom may face disciplinary action.”

They, the report said, were “culpable” for 91 times when classified information ended up in Clinton’s personal email system, which reports have documented possibly was hacked by foreign interests – enemies of the U.S.

AP said, “The investigation covered 33,000 emails that Clinton turned over for review after her use of the private email account became public. The department said it found a total of 588 violations involving information then or now deemed to be classified, but could not assign fault in 497 cases.”

The email incident is one of the bigger scandals of the Obama administration, and Washington watchdog Judicial Watch repeatedly has gone to court in its pursuit of details about what happened, who knew about the system, who authorized it, what went into that unsecured system and more.

The judge who has been hearing that case has expressed concern over Clinton’s actions, and has encouraged Judicial Watch to “shake this tree” and see what it can discover.

In fact, a court decision on whether Clinton will have to answer questions – under oath – in the case should be announced any time soon.

Judicial Watch is probing, among other things, whether Clinton used private email in an effort to evade the Freedom of Information Act; whether the State Department’s attempt to settle the FOIA case in 2014 and 2015 amounted to bad faith; and whether the State Department has adequately searched for records responsive to the request.

The judge noted, “There is no FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] exemption for political expedience, nor is there one for bureaucratic incompetence.”

Judicial Watch reported the State Department knew about her secret system as early as 2010.

The AP report continued with confirmation that if there is disciplinary action, it wasn’t clear what that could be.

“For current and former officials, culpability means the violations will be noted in their files and will be considered when they apply for or go to renew security clearances,” the report said.

The internal State Department investigation was launched several years ago after it revealed that 22 emails from Clinton’s private server were “top secret.”

“Then-FBI Director James Comey held a news conference that year in which he criticized Clinton as ‘extremely careless’ in her use of the private email server as secretary of state but said the FBI would not recommend charges,” AP reported.

In Judicial Watch’s investigation, it says it already has learned:

John Hackett, former director of information programs and services (IPS) testified under oath that he had raised concerns that Clinton’s staff may have “culled out 30,000” of the secretary’s “personal” emails without following strict National Archives standards. He also believed there was interference with the formal FOIA review process related to the classification of Clinton’s Benghazi-related emails.

Heather Samuelson, Clinton’s White House liaison at the State Department, and later Clinton’s personal lawyer, admitted under oath that she was granted immunity by the Department of Justice in June 2016.

Justin Cooper, former aide to President Bill Clinton and Clinton Foundation employee who registered the domain name of the unsecure clintonemail.com server that Clinton used while serving as secretary of state, testified he worked with Huma Abedin, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, to create the non-government email system.

In interrogatory responses, E.W. Priestap, assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, stated that the agency found Clinton email records in the Obama White House, specifically, the Executive Office of the President.

Jacob Sullivan, Clinton’s senior advisor and deputy chief of staff when she was secretary of state, testified that both he and Clinton used her unsecure non-government email system to conduct official State Department business.

Eric Boswell, former assistant secretary of state for diplomatic security during Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, testified that Clinton was warned twice against using unsecure BlackBerrys and personal emails to transmit classified material.