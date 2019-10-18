Pro-Trump protesters gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to show support for President Trump and demand Congress to stop impeachment, according to Fox News.

Dressed in red, white, and blue, protesters marched from Freedom Plaza to the Capitol Building’s West Lawn, led by the pro-Trump group Women for American First.

“There’s so much negative news about Trump and the great and wonderful things he’s done for the American people,” Linda Morris, who had driven from Delaware, told Fox News. “We want our voices heard.”

Organizers claimed that there might have been more supporters if the charter company bus did not cancel at the last minute to transport protesters from the Northeast.

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold a “Stop Impeachment” rally in front of the US Capitol in Washington on Oct. 17, 2019. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

“Last night, less than two hours before our first chartered buses were supposed to leave for D.C., we were informed that the bus company was canceling all of our buses—including ones that were fully paid for,” said Amy Kremer, the chairwoman of Women for American First, to Fox News.

Anti-impeachment leaders including Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union, and author and former Navy SEAL Jonathan Gilliam spoke to supporters. They emphasized the Republicans’ recent messages. They are: that the process Democrats are using is unfair and that Trump’s contacts with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July phone call were not impeachable offenses; and that House Democrats should not try to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

In the Constitution or House rules, there is no requirement for impeachment efforts to involve a vote of the full House to authorize proceedings.

“We are witnessing a coup,” former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka said during the event.

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold a “Stop Impeachment” rally in front of the Capitol in Washington on Oct. 17, 2019. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the source, speakers and activists at the rally spoke about their collective belief that Democrats are pushing impeachment investigations “because they are worried their standard-bearer won’t be able to beat Trump in the 2020 presidential election.”

“They cannot win. They cannot beat Donald Trump,” Schlapp said. “This is about everyday Americans looking at the last three years, at this disgraceful waste of your money,” he said, regarding investigations into Trump.

“We’re just normal men and women who’ve taken off work to support our president against these politicians who’ve wasted our money and time,” Jessica Cecil told the Fox News.

After the speeches concluded, the marchers planned to go to Congressional Members’ offices to plead their case against impeachment.

From NTD News