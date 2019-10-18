[embedded content]

A transcript is as follows:

REP. ILHAN OMAR: It is quite disturbing to see a president have complete disregard for the rule of law, for tradition, for our constitution, and just blatantly enrich himself and his family. We can’t continue to look the other way. We must do everything that we can to hold him accountable.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: It’s remarkable that Republicans give him a pass on this. I mean, if President Obama had a chain of hotels — the Obama Inns — and was having events there, I can assure you they would have impeached him.

REP. OMAR: Party over country is what the Republicans are going to be known for. It is quite disheartening, it brings me a lot of sadness. We see a lot of them so focused on their self-preservation, their protection of this president, their protection of his cabinet members, their protection of his corrupt children. And we don’t see them working to protect this democracy, we don’t see them working to uphold the rule of law. We don’t see them pushing for the kind of transparency and accountability that they often times talk about and we’re used to hearing them talk about.