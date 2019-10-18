Either that, or losing the 2016 presidential race has sent her around the bend. In an appearance on David Plouffe’s podcast, as Ed Morrissey recounts, Hillary Clinton seriously floated the idea that Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian operative:

In a conversation on former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe’s podcast, Clinton suggested the Russians are leveraging a number of top U.S. politicians. She suggested Russia had kompromat on Trump. She accused 2016 Green Party nominee Jill Stein of being a “Russian asset.” And she suggested Russia might back Gabbard as a third-party candidate. “They’re also going to do third-party again,” Clinton said. “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on someone who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

A Clinton staffer later confirmed that the “someone who’s currently in the Democratic primary” and is being “groomed” by the Russians is Tulsi Gabbard.

This is delusional, obviously. I haven’t taken Hillary seriously as a 2020 candidate, and this kind of thing confirms that she is in no shape to make another run.