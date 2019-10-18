Jane Fonda was arrested for a second time on Friday during a climate change protest outside the Library of Congress.

The Academy Award-winning actress was photographed with zip ties on her wrists and being escorted by U.S. Capitol Police. Also arrested for “unlawfully demonstrating,” and charged with “crowding, obstructing, or incommoding” were 16 others, including Fonda’s “Grace and Frankie” co-star Sam Waterson, was apparently being arrested for the first time, according to NBC News’ Frank Thorp.

Fonda was arrested earlier this week at a climate change protest, and she told The Washington Post earlier this month she will likely be arrested 14 weeks in a row before the new season of “Grace and Frankie” begins filming.

“I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the series, and I’m going to go to D.C., and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,” Fonda said.

“It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday,'” she added. “And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience, and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.”