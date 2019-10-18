https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/18/jenna-dewan-channing-tatum-blindsided-dating/

Actress Jenna Dewan admitted she was “blindsided” by ex-husband Channing Tatum’s new romance.

Dewan revealed was shocked to find out that Tatum had moved on six months after they divorced, in her new book “Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday,” according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“I was never challenged by anything more than I was by having to find grace during my divorce,” she wrote. “Not only was I fighting an emotional battle of having to let go and move forward in life, I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face — and over the internet as it was happening.” (RELATED: Channing Tatum Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker. The Details Are Shocking)

“There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship,” Dewan continued. “I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult.”

I’m a little confused as to why she was “blindsided.” I know that she would obviously be a little hurt, but come on. It’s Tatum. Of course he can find someone so soon after ending his relationship. She shouldn’t have been surprised.

