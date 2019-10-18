A notable September 11th truther has maxed out on his contributions to Georgia Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff’s Senate campaign.

Jim Barksdale, a former Georgia Senate candidate himself, donated $5,600 to Ossoff’s bid to unseat Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in both the primary and general election, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Barksdale made waves last month, only a day after the anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, by promulgating conspiracy theories such as that the U.S. government is behind the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy and the al-Qaeda operated terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, which killed nearly 3,000 Americans and injured more than 6,000 others.

“With the appropriate 9-11 reflections behind us, let’s remember that the real takeaway from 9-11 as [with the] Kennedy assassination, is that our [government] is hiding something from us, as corrupt powers manipulate us into wars,” Barksdale tweeted at the time. “We need [government] working for Americans; not [money] and foreign power.”

With the appropriate 9-11 reflections behind us, let’s remember that the real takeaway from 9-11, as w/ Kennedy assassination, is that our Gov’t is hiding something from us, as corrupt powers manipulate us into wars. We need govt working for Americans; not $ and foreign powers. — Jim Barksdale (@jimbarksdale) September 12, 2019

“This is what a coverup looks like. Americans should know what happened, and expose the truth, no matter where it leads,” Barksdale responded after the initial tweet was highlighted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s (AJC) political reporter, Greg Bluestein.

Barksdale, an Atlanta-based investment manager, unsuccessfully ran for Senate in 2016 against incumbent Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA). Following his loss, he told the AJC that he would like to help other Democratic candidates with their own races.

Ossoff announced in September that he was officially launching a Senate bid to challenge Perdue, a one-term incumbent. The investigative journalist-turned-aspiring-politician gained nationwide attention after he lost his race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in 2017 to former Rep. Karen Handel (R-GA) in the special election to replace Tom Price.

Price vacated the seat after he was nominated to the role of Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump. The special election set the record for the most expensive House race of all time, with more than $50 million spent, largely by outside groups.

The nationally watched election greatly boosted Ossoff’s profile, and he is now considered to be the most high-profile candidate running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Perdue when his term expires in 2020.

“We have squandered trillions on endless wars. We have squandered trillions on bailouts for failed banks. We have squandered trillions on tax cuts for wealthy donors. Then we’re told there’s noting left over for the people,” Ossoff told the Atlanta Journal Constitution following his Senate announcement. “The corruption must be rooted out. And Senator David Perdue is a caricature of Washington corruption.”

Accordingly, Ossoff has been seeking to portray Perdue as a corrupt politician entwined in D.C. politics, but he has failed to provide any examples to strengthen his case.

Barksdale endorsed Ossoff during his unsuccessful congressional run and even hosted a fundraiser for his election campaign, but aside from personal donations, it is not clear if he will assist in the campaign further.

Ossoff’s campaign did not return The Daily Wire’s request for comment.

Related: WATCH: Ben Sasse Slams ‘Nitwit’ Beto O’Rourke For Targeting Religious Institutions: ‘Extreme Bigotry’