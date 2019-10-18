Rapper Kanye West has dropped the trailer for the film accompanying his new, highly anticipated album “Jesus is King.”

West’s forthcoming album of the same name is chock-full of Christian-themed songs.

Recent reports reveal that West, ahead of this new project, has decided to leave behind secular music altogether.

What are the details?

“Jesus is King” — the film — is set for an Oct. 25 debut in select IMAX theaters across the country.

A limited number of tickets are on sale on IMAX’s website.

The trailer features a gospel rendition of West’s “Say You Will” and features new lyrics. The trailer concludes with a Bible verse, Mark 1:15, which says, “In the words of Jesus Christ, ‘The time is fulfilled, and the Kingdom of God is at hand, repent and believe in the gospel.”

What else?

Forbes’ Travis Bean, who attended one of West’s viewing parties for the film, said that while the trailer is decidedly cryptic, it is “very reflective of the ‘Jesus is King’ film.'”

“As someone who attended one of West’s live listening parties for the new album, I can say that while this trailer is cryptic, it is also very reflective of the Jesus is King film,” Bean wrote in a Friday report. “After West played the album for everyone at a Chicago event — at the time, in late September, just the second listening party he had held — he continued to play his entire 37-minute film.”

“The entire three-or-so minute opening is the shot you see in the trailer,” he adds. “I won’t give away what happens next, but it’s pretty amazing.”

You can read more about the evolution of West and “Jesus is King” here.

[embedded content]

Jesus is King | Official Trailer | A Kanye West Film | Experience It In IMAX®



www.youtube.com

